Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Upcoming Twist: Ragini’s deteriorating health condition shocks Chirag; takes a big decision

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua the Star Plus television show produced by SVF Entertainment is slated to go off air soon. The show which took a leap showing the twin kids of Chirag (Akkshith Sukhija) and Deepika (Aditi Tripathi) is presently focussed on the attempts made by Omkar and Lavanya to get Chirag and Deepika together. The kids’ love also plays a pivotal role in them taking some big decisions. As we know, Chirag has decided to shift to London along with Ragini. Ragini, has not liked the idea of moving. But she has agreed for the sake of her father. Now, with them all set to leave the country, Ragini falls sick.

The upcoming episode will see Ragini being hospitalized and the family praying for her recovery. Her fever will not come down, and the doctor will tell Chirag to give Ragini whatever she wants. Chirag will allow Deepika to come to meet Ragini. Ragini will recover as soon as Deepika will touch her. Later, the ill Ragini will plead with her father to let her live in the same place, where she can meet Chandni and her Saavri Mamma. Chirag driven by the fear of losing his kid, will promise Ragini and will tell her that they will not shift.

What will happen now?

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua, starring Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshit Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles, is set against the vibrant backdrop of Rajasthan. The show explores the love story of Deepika and Chirag, and the societal and familial challenges they face. The plot thickens when Chirag’s family proposes marriage to Jhanvi (Deepika’s sister), but Chirag chooses Deepika instead, leading to conflict between both families. The unfolding story promises to explore whether love can triumph over societal and familial opposition.