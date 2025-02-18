Doree 2 Upcoming Twist: Doree gears up for her wedding with Maan; Kavya ends up at Maan’s wedding

Doree 2 the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Priyanshi Yadav) being worried about her father Ganga’s state in jail and wanting to bring him out by fighting his case. She approached Maan Thakur (Ishaan Dhawan) to take the case, but Maan who was troubled by his family’s pressure to marry Kavya, planned something for himself. He talked to Doree regarding their contractual marriage which will last for six months, after which they could seek divorce. Doree agreed and even introduced Maan to her father.

The upcoming episode will be focussed on the wedding of Maan and Doree. Even while this marriage would be happening, the family of Maan will be working towards the engagement of Maan with Kavya. They would be unaware of Maan taking this drastic move to save himself from the wedding. However, during the wedding, there will be big drama with Rajnandini and Dadi coming to the temple, and doubting the wedding they will see in the temple. Kavya will also get to know about the wedding when she will arrive at the temple. She will have a showdown with Maan when Doree will be shocked to know that Maan is marrying her to avoid the marriage his family has planned for him.

Will Kavya interrupt the wedding? Or will Maan and Doree be married?

Produced by Jay Productions, Doree created waves as it talked at length about the societal issue of the girl child abandonment. Now, Kinnari Mehta and Jay Mehta have launched Doree 2 on Colors, wherein the grown-up Doree and her trials and tribulations will form the crux of the story, and Doree’s fighting spirit will be dealt with. In Doree 2, Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan will be the new leads.