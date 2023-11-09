Doree: Doree enters the Thakur haveli

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree, confronts Vansh Thakur, who cheated and won. Meanwhile, Kailashi Devi’s hold on her saree business weakens, and she instructs Anand to find the best design in Varanasi. In the Bunkar gully, Doree, unaware of her baba’s accident, joyfully reclaims Ganga’s sewing machine.

When she returns home, nani is furious and falsely blames Doree for Ganga’s unconscious state. Shockingly, Nani reveals that Doree is adopted, and Ganga Prasad is not her father. A shattered Doree is kicked out of the house by nani with a mandate never to return. Doree runs to the temple, begging Sankata Maiya to heal her baba.

In the coming episode, Doree cries herself to sleep outside Sankata Maiya’s temple, thinking of her baba. In a divine twist of fate, Mansi, her birth mother who longs for the daughter that was abandoned in the river, hears Doree’s cries and approaches her. Unaware of their true relationship, Doree and Mansi instantly bond. Doree leaves her potli with Mansi and follows her to the Thakur haveli. Doree, who was once abandoned from this very house, unknowingly returns to it. Yash, Kailashi’s elder son blamed for not providing a grandchild, warns her about a girl who will one day challenge her pride, just as Doree enters the haveli.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.