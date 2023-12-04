Doree spoiler: Doree strikes a deal with Kailashi to save father

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Ganga, Doree, and Nani leave for the launch of the saree designed by the father and daughter duo. However, the Thakur family welcomes foreign investors, takes the saree from Ganga Prasad, and asks bunkars to stand in a special area. However, Neelu attempts to tear the special saree, but Doree intervenes and saves the day. Neelu traps Doree in a box that is transported to the unveiling event. Meanwhile, Kailashi Devi unveils the saree in front of everyone, and Doree remains trapped in the box.

Kailashi Devi takes credit for Ganga Prasad’s designed saree at the unveiling event and ignores the efforts of the bunkars. However, trapped inside a box, Doree overhears and struggles to get out of the box. Once she’s out, she reveals the truth to everyone. The revelation by Doree angers Kailashi Devi and the investors cancel the contract. Later, Anand casts Doree and the bunkars out of their house. Meanwhile, Mansi recognizes Neelu as the one who sold the ‘nazariya’ to the jeweler. After the embarrassment, Kailashi vows to destroy Ganga and Doree.

In the coming episode, Kailashi gets Ganga arrested and Doree gets worried for her father. She cries in a room and thinks to anyhow bring her father back. Soon, Doree goes to meet Kailashi and promises to do anything and in return she asks Kailashi to get her father out from jail. Kailashi gets happy and decides to take advantage of the situation.

What will Kailashi asks Doree to do?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.