Doree Spoiler: Agni meets with an accident; Doree witnesses it

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Agni (Amar Upadhyay) arguing with Kailashi Devi when Anand revealed that she forced him to kill newborn girl children. Doree listened to the whole fight and was sure of Mansi (Toral Rasputra) and Anand having a daughter, who was killed by Anand.

The upcoming episode will see Agni getting annoyed with his mother’s tactics and will have alcohol. He will not be in his full senses and will be walking on the road when a speeding car will hit him. Doree aka Bhola (Mahi Bhanushali) will see her father being hit by the car. She will run up to him, only to find him unconscious.

On the other hand, the real Kailashi Devi who has been trapped by Rukmini, will warn Kailashi that her doom will happen now, at the hands of a girl child who has already entered her life.

Doree Ep 157 17th April Written Episode Update

Agni got to know about his mother’s cruel acts of killing newborn girls.

Will Rukmini get to know the truth?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.