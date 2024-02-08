Doree spoiler: Anand seeks forgiveness from Doree

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree asks Mansi if she has ever considered her as a daughter and insists that she tell the truth. Mansi hesitates initially, and just when Doree is about to leave disappointed, Mansi finally speaks the truth in front of everyone, revealing that she lied under Kailashi Devi pressure.

This revelation prompts the bunkers to stand against the thakurs, and in a dramatic turn of events, Kailashi Devi is arrested. Komal, on the brink of revealing Anand’s name to Neelu, is interrupted by a lawyer presenting Neelu’s bail papers. However, Bhairavi shocks everyone by bringing Kailashi Devi into the police station, leading to chaos. In the basti, Sattu surprises Doree with a grand celebration for Ganga’s birthday.

In the coming episode, Anand, fueled by rage, pulls out a rifle, and in the scuffle with Mansi, a shot is fired, injuring Anand. Later, Doree vows to fight for justice alongside Ganga’s cutout. Meanwhile, in the police station, Kailashi Devi faces mockery, and Komal seizes the chance to sit in Kailashi Devi’s chair. As Anand arrives with vengeance, tensions escalate in the basti. Anand plans to kill Doree, but Neelu persuades him to target Kailashi Devi instead. Soon, Anand kneels before Doree, seeking forgiveness.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.