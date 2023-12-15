Doree spoiler: Doree and Ganga to stay in Thakur Haveli

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, the Purohit initiates the ceremony, placing the baby boy on one side of the weighing scale. However, Kailashi, determined to balance the scale, adds all her jewelry and even her daughter-in-law’s, yet it remains unbalanced. The Purohit thinks that the imbalance could be signal for an incomplete aspect. Doree reveals that only worshipping the baby boy is incomplete since there is also a baby girl. Including both children in the ritual angers Kailashi. Meanwhile, Anand ignites a match in Ganga’s house.

Ganga is standing in front of the house, and it is on fire. The basti is in a state of panic, and Ganga enters the burning house to save the sarees. Meanwhile, Kailashi is about to take blessing from Doree on Purohit’s order and just then Doree feels that Ganga is in trouble, and she rushes to save Ganga. Later, all are shocked to see Doree coming out forming Durga formation along with other bunkars. Doree and Ganga Prasad both fall unconscious after returning the sarees to Kailashi Devi unharmed and are given first aid.

In the coming episode, Doree and Ganga Prasad both fall unconscious after returning the sarees to Kailashi Devi unharmed and are given first aid. A few hours pass, and Doree, after coming back to consciousness, feels sad that their house has been burned. Later, while playing around, Doree and Sattu find the lighter that burned her house. On the other hand, Kailashi is shocked and upset because Mahendra let Doree, Ganga, and Nani stay in Thakur Haveli.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.