Doree spoiler: Doree brings Mansi to the haveli

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Neelu is madly in love with Anand and hence she decides to marry him. However, Anand learns about her plan and gets angry. Anand questions her about Mansi. Soon, Neelu reveals the video wherein her goon stabs Mansi with a knife. Anand gets shocked to see the video.

Mansi learns that Doree is in trouble and decides to forget her pain to save Doree. Mansi ties her shawl on her stomach where she got stabbed and struggles to reach Doree. Mansi takes a fire stick in her hand and scares the goons to leave Doree alone. She manages to fight with them and save Doree but falls unconscious. Later, Doree struggles to take her to the hospital.

In the coming episode, Doree brings unconscious Mansi near the haveli. Soon, Mansi wakes up and witnesses Doree. The latter questions Mansi why she is staying with a man like Anand, who is not a good human like her. Mansi gets emotional and starts crying. Meanwhile, Anand tries to find Mansi around.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.