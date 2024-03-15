Doree spoiler: Doree learns about Ganga being eldest son of Thakur family, threatens to expose Kailashi

Colors TV’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Mansi stops wearing mangalsutra and sindoor after Anand cheats on her. Ganga aka Agni motivates her and mentions that a woman should get dressed for herself too. This inspires Mansi and she decides to walk the ramp at Kailashi’s fashion event. Mansi confidently walks the ramp which makes Anand angry.

While walking Mansi slips and soon Ganga comes to her rescue. Ganga holds Mansi in his arms and saves her from falling off the ramp. Later, Mansi decides to make Malpua and goes to the kitchen. Later, while Mansi is making Malpua, Ganga enters the kitchen. He loves the smell of Malpua and come close to Mansi. While, she is making Ganga touches her hair strand and places it behind her ear. Mansi gets surprised by Ganga’s gesture.

In the coming episode, Doree comes to the haveli to save her father Ganga from Kailashi’s plan. However, Kailashi learns about the same and catches Doree from entering the haveli. She takes Doree to an isolated from and ties her from a chair. Soon, Doree threatens to reveal the truth about his father Ganga being the eldest son of the family if Kailashi plans to harm Ganga. Kailashi gets shocked by Doree’s warnings.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.