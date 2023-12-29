Doree spoiler: Doree learns about her Baba’s ill health

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand and Neelu join hands to kill Doree. Hence, Anand orders Neelu to put Doree in a box and lock it in the basement so that she dies. Neelu kidnaps Doree and makes her unconscious. Soon, she hides her in a big carpet and takes her to the basement. However, Ganga enters the haveli and looks out for Doree. Neelu witnesses him and gets shocked.

Ganga Prasad searches for Doree in the haveli. However, Neelu brings the wrong carpet to Anand, and Doree, aided by a rat, escapes but remains stuck in the storeroom. Vansh finds Doree and rescues her. Meanwhile, Doree uncovers her belongings in the storeroom which makes her realize her connection to the haveli. Anand fears Kailashi Devi discovering Doree’s identity, while Ganga Prasad ponders her potential ties to the haveli. Doree finds a nazariya, triggering Mansi to believe that Doree is her lost daughter. However, excitement turns to chaos when Mansi falls on the stairs.

In the coming episode, Doree prays for Mansi. Later, the doctor treating Mansi is the same one who diagnosed Ganga Prasad’s blood clot, raising questions about money. On the other hand, Ganga Prasad talks to the doctor outside, assuring him of financial arrangements. Doree overhears the conversation and is shocked and thinks that her baba is injured. Later, Doree reveals that Kailashi Devi burned her hand. Later, Ganga Prasad confronts Anand and Kailashi Devi, for harming his daughter.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.