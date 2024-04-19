Doree Spoiler: Doree overhears her father’s talk; knows about Kailashi Devi’s hand in poisoning her father

Doree the Colors television show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Agni (Amar Upadhyay) finding out that his mother Kailashi Devi has indulged in activities wherein newborn girl children have been killed. Agni was not in his senses when he was walking on the road, and met with an accident. Doree brought him home and the family nursed his health. The doctors indicated that this might result in Agni recollecting his memory.

The upcoming episode will see Agni regaining consciousness and getting flashes of him being killed by a woman who poisoned him. From his flashes, Agni will recollect remembering the lady’s green bangles and ring. This will shock Kailashi and she will worry about hiding the ring and bangles.

Doree will overhear this talk between Kailashi and Agni. She will also see Kailashi trying to get rid of the ring and bangles. Doree will immediately realize and understand that Kailashi was the one who had poisoned Ganga and tried to kill him.

Doree Ep 158 18th April Written Episode Update

Agni met with an accident that triggered him to remember his past as Ganga.

What will happen next?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.