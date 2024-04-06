Doree Spoiler: Ganga Destroys Saree Looming Machine, Doree Cries

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions, is winning hearts with an interesting plot and gripping storyline. As seen so far, Agni and Rukmini come to Bunker Galli to make things better. But it doesn’t turn out well, as Rukmini (Kailashi Devi) pretends that people hit her, which creates a lot of chaos. Witnessing this, Agni gets angry and decides to leave the place and return to Haveli.

Doree Ep 146 6th April 2024 Written Update

In today’s episode, viewers will see that Ganga Prasad, in anger, breaks the Saree looming machine in front of everyone, and Doree feels heartbroken. Soon, Ganga leaves, and Bhola tries to stop him and asks him to stay in Bunker Galli for one day. But Ganga throws money on Bhola’s face and decides to meet never. Doree feels hurt and cries, saying she doesn’t want to live without her father.

As the events unfold, Bhola, disheartened by the turn of events, returns to the basti. Nani, in her usual stern manner, reprimands him for his failed plan and orders him to leave. Bhola, his heart heavy with sorrow, seeks solace in the Sankata Mata mandir, praying for guidance to protect Baba and the basti. Meanwhile, Sudha makes a surprising return to the Haveli, where a near-accident involving a falling fan reveals Maya’s sinister revenge plan.

