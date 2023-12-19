Doree spoiler: Ganga gets accused of damaging Kailashi’s expensive saree

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Kailashi is shocked and upset because Mahendra let Doree, Ganga, and Nani stay in Thakur Haveli. In Bunker Basti, all the bunkers get together at Ganga’s burned house to celebrate, as it’s the last day of their family in the basti. However, Neelu instigates Anand to kill Doree. He decides to do so but fails in her plan. And later, in a bigger story, Doree returns to the house she was thrown out of when she was born.

Doree eagerly awaits her baba’s return while Vansh attempts to trick her into crossing the partition line set by Kailashi. Meanwhile, Komal strives to calm her anxious daughter, but the situation escalates when Kailashi instructs her to dress her grandson in a new kurta and hands off her granddaughter to the nanny. The newborn cries continuously, prompting Doree to intervene. She crosses the designated boundary rescues the baby from a precarious situation and comforts her with spoon-fed milk. In the process, Doree unintentionally occupies Kailashi’s chair.

In the coming episode, Doree pleads with Kailashi to spare her father from punishment after accidentally crossing the Laxman Rekha. Seizing the moment, Anand intensifies the situation. Surprisingly, Kailashi forgives Doree, claiming it’s a favor which leaves Vansh upset. Meanwhile, Ganga returns home with plastic bags, seeking someone’s help in the haveli to return Kailashi’s saree. Nani scolds Doree for her action and warns her not to tell Ganga. However, Komal trying on the saree, unintentionally damages it. Later, Ganga presents gifts to Doree, and chaos ensues when a saree comes flying at Ganga, and he is unjustly blamed for its damage during the commotion in the hall. Ganga is wrongly accused of damaging Kailashi’s expensive saree.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.