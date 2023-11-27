Doree Spoiler: Ganga Prasad fights with his conscience for Doree’s sake

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Ganga Prasad (Amar Upadhyay) and Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) starting their life afresh. As we know, Ganga has bagged the offer to make the best saree design. Ganga and Doree are now in the office of Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) where Ganga has started to execute his design.

In the meanwhile, we know of Mansi (Toral Rasputra) getting to know about her daughter being alive. She got desperate to find her daughter. She went about asking for her daughter everywhere in the vicinity. Ganga spotted a lady asking whether anyone had seen a kid being drowned in the Ganges six years ago. Ganga got to know that this is the family of Doree. But he will be in a dilemma whether or not to tell Doree the truth.

The coming episode will see Ganga fighting a battle with his own conscience. While a part of him will say that he can never return Doree to the real family, as he has brought up Doree with his sweat and blood, his conscience will tell him that Doree’s rightful place is with her own family.

Doree Ep 15 24th November Written Episode Update

What will Ganga Prasad decide?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.