Doree Spoiler: Kailashi Devi Gets Suspicious Of Bhola

Colors TV’s new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions, is winning hearts with an interesting plot and gripping storyline. As seen so far, Neelu (Soni Singh) reveals Kailashi Devi (Sudhaa Chandran), who was about to spill the beans about Ganga’s (Amar Upadhyay) murder, which leaves her in shock. Soon, she goes into her room where the fire broke out and is suspicious that Ganga has returned. Soon, she calls Neelu and Komal (Haelyn Shastri) to extinguish the fire.

Doree Ep 144 4th April 2024 Written Update

In the coming episode, Kailashi Devi gets suspicious of Bhola and questions Chakran about spiked drinks. On the other hand, Agni arrives and informs Kailashi about staying in Bunkar Galli for 24 hours. Soon Kailashi tests Agni’s identity as Ganga. Meanwhile, Bhola, offers Sankata Mata laddos happily for the chance to help Agni regain his memory. In the meantime, Agni and Kailashi visit Bunkar Galli, which leaves Nani in surprise. Later, Maya, disguised as a servant, faces taunts from Komal about her identity. Just as Maya is about to reveal the truth to Neelu, she hesitates to do so.

