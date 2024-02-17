Doree spoiler: Maai learns about Ganga being her son

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Doree plans to catch Anand’s confession on Kaal Ashtmi. Meanwhile, Maai disguises herself as Kailashi Devi to make Anand confess about Ganga’s death, while Doree records it secretly. Meanwhile, Mansi heads to Bunkar Basti but gets attacked by goons; she escapes with help from an Aghori. Doree evades guards to deliver evidence to Bhairavi but encounters Anand with a dog, leaving her in a dangerous situation.

Ganga rises like a phoenix upon hearing Doree’s plea for Baba and saves Mansi from the goons. Agni fights the goons as Mansi watches with blurry vision. Meanwhile, Doree notices the same dog being hurt and helps him. The dog leaves and does not harm Doree. The latter finds Maai but soon she reveals herself as Kailashi Devi and destroys Doree’s phone.

In the coming episode, Doree notices Mansi unconscious and prays to god. In the meantime, Agni is impressed by Doree’s Aarti, only to find no one behind her but an unconscious Mansi. Doree applies ointment to Mansi, sharing a mother-daughter moment. On the other hand, Maai confuses Nani with Ganga’s photo and learns Ganga is her son but before she can approach Doree, Kailashi reveals she killed Ganga and knocks Maai unconscious.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.