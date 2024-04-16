Doree Spoiler: Mansi fears the worst; Doree makes a big promise

Doree the Colors show produced by Jay Productions has seen engaging drama with Doree (Mahi Bhanushali) gaining parental love with Agni (Amar Upadhyay) and Mansi (Toral Rasputra) showering love on her. However, Kailashi Devi planned her next move after the cure of her grandson. She wanted to sacrifice the goat Chinni’s life and give the aahuti to God. Mansi was worried as one such aahuti given years back, had changed her life forever.

The coming episode will see Mansi remembering the dreadful past when Kailashi Devi (Sudha Chandran) had given aahuti of a goat, and later ended the sacrificial ritual by killing her new-born daughter. Mansi will be thinking about her daughter, when Doree will overhear her talk.

Doree will be shocked and will ask Mansi whether she had a daughter earlier. Mansi will divert Doree’s mind and will not let the truth out. Instead, Mansi will cry over the sacrifice of Chinni. Doree will make a promise to her that she will save the life of Chinni and that she will not allow Ganga to become ruthless.

Doree Ep 155 15th April Written Episode Update

Rukmini trapped Doree in icy cold water. Agni decided to sacrifice the goat, and Mansi tried her best to stop him from doing so.

What will happen next?

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot a few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.