Doree spoiler: Mansi reveals to Ganga about her daughter

Colors’ new show Doree, produced by Jay Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. As seen so far, Anand arrives and slaps Ganga, falsely claiming the saree is worth 5 lakhs. Kailashi gives Ganga an ultimatum to pay for the damage or become bonded labor. Devastated, Ganga and Doree decide to seek help from the community. Doree prays to Sankata Maiyya and is comforted by Mansi. That night, Doree shares the incident with Sattu, and Vansh mocks them. However, Vansh unknowingly drops a cloth piece from the saree. Doree, having an idea, tricks Vansh by speaking from behind.

Doree presents evidence revealing Vansh’s confession that Komal damaged the costly saree, not Ganga, which shocked the Thakur family. However, Kailashi, infuriated, vents in the kitchen while Ganga refrains from complaining. In the servant quarters, the bunkars perform an arti, celebrating their newfound prosperity and Ganga’s vindication. Meanwhile, Doree, searching for a chunni, encounters Vansh and his friends, who humiliate her with hurtful words. Overwhelmed, Doree recalls Ganga’s strength, rises defiantly, grabs a torch, and scares off Vansh and his friends, leaving him isolated. Despite Vansh’s continued bullying, Doree draws strength from her father’s teachings and stands up against him.

In the coming episode, Mansi, attempting to give a frock to Doree, encounters Ganga instead. Ganga, curious about baby girl clothing, learns from Mansi that she had a daughter taken from her at birth. Anand who is furious at Mansi’s revelation, is unaware that Ganga has fainted due to a previous head injury.

The social drama ‘Doree’ traces the story of a six-year-old girl named Doree, who lives with her foster father, Ganga Prasad (role essayed by Amar Upadhyay) in the Bunkar mohalla, Varanasi. While Ganga Prasad counts himself lucky to have a daughter, the ruler of Varanasi’s handloom empire, Kailashi Devi Thakur deems daughters as unworthy. Set against the backdrop of Varanasi, the makers decided to shoot few sequences in the holy city of Varanasi.