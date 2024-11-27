Durga Upcoming Twist: Durga becomes the young widow of Rajesh; stands up for herself

Durga the Colors television show produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures has seen engaging drama with Durga (Pranali Rathod) returning to Rajesh’s house after having the big relief of giving blood to Anurag (Aashay Mishra) when it really mattered. As we know, Anurag was shot in his leg accidentally, when Durga and Rajesh (Rishi Kaushik) were trying to fight with the gun in hand. We wrote about the same happening at Rajesh’s house when Meera and Rajesh were trying to take the sickle from each other’s hands. Accidentally, the sickle which was held by Meera slit Rajesh’s throat and Rajesh died on the spot. Meera was soon arrested for Rajesh’s murder.

The upcoming episode will depict a new phase in Durga’s life where she will be seen as a young widow. Dressed in plain white, Durga will have to bear the brunt of Rajesh’s bua and also the other ladies assembled to mourn Rajesh’s death. Bua will instigate the other ladies against Durga, blaming her for Rajesh’s death. Durga will be at the receiving end when she will stand up for herself and will tell the ladies that every individual has the right to live, even if it is a lady. Durga will urge them to have their own standing in life and will tell that she will live her life in the way she wants.

What will happen next?

Durga, is the story about a tribal girl challenging societal norms to pursue a medical career and her love for royal heir Anurag while facing opposition from powerful tribal woman Paani Bai. Starring Pranali Rathod as Durga, Indira Krishnan as Paani Bai, and Aashay Mishra as Anurag, the show airs on Colors and is produced by Leena Gangopadhyay’s Magic Moments Motion Pictures.