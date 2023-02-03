Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen exciting drama wherein both Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) and Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) were being treated at the same hospital. Faltu underwent her eye surgery which was funded by Tanisha. Ayaan met with a dangerous road accident and underwent his surgery.

We saw how Tanisha decided to get close to Ayaan by nursing him and getting back to health. Ayaan too wanted to start afresh, away from the deceit of Faltu.

However, the coming drama will see Sid telling Tanisha that the best way to separate Ayaan and Faltu will be by bringing them closer. All of this will result in a tiff between Ayaan and Faltu over the money that has to be repaid by Faltu, given by Tanisha for her surgery.

The coming track will eventually see Tanisha bringing Faltu into the Mittal house as a servant and maid who will work for them, and repay her debt.

What will happen when Ayaan and Faltu will be under one roof?

