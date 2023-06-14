ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Ayaan finds a way to get back his house and business

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Ayaan finally getting a way out to get back his business and house. Will Ayaan succeed?Read to know more.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 12:20:40
Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) being forced to work in his own company as an employee under the ownership of Ruhaan Sachdeva. However, Ayaan dreams of getting back his home and business and making his father happy. As we know, Janardhan Mittal has fallen ill and Ayaan is concerned for him.

On the other hand, Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) has fallen prey to Ruhaan’s deal wherein Faltu has to forget her own cricketing dream and play for Shanaya under a mask. Faltu remains worried that Ayaan might get to know about her deal with Ruhaan. She has been hiding the same from Ayaan and from his family. Ruhaan has threatened Faltu that he might harm Ayaan if she backs out of the deal.

Now, the coming episode will see Ayaan finding a way to get his business and house back. He will get hold of some important papers with which he can challenge Kanika’s claims in court.

Ayaan will go ahead and seek a lawyer’s help to get him back his business and home.

Will Ayaan succeed?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

