ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions will see Faltu ending her relationship with Ayaan and walking out of his house. Read to know what happens.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
30 Jun,2023 17:52:42
Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking twists that have created a turmoil in the love lives of Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja). Ruhaan Sachdeva and Tanisha have played their game well and have trapped Faltu in a game of deceit. They have created a scenario which made Ayaan believe that Faltu had an affair with Ruhaan.

We wrote about Ruhaan readying a room with Faltu’s pictures, giving it a romantic ambience. On the other hand, he spiked Faltu’s drink and even kidnapped her. Ayaan saw the shocking sight of Faltu being in Ruhaan’s room with him.

The coming episode will see Ayaan ending his relationship with Faltu. He will take the reverse of the saath pheres with Faltu, thus ending their wedding. However, Faltu whose image will be questioned, will not keep quiet. She will remove her mangalsutra and will tell Ayaan that she will not prove her innocence to a man who believes that she is wrong. Saying this, she will walk out of Ayaan’s house and his life.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler:Ishaan broods over his past
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma talks about the ‘importance of having the right balance’ in life
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: OMG!! Seerat hugs Angad
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu, Akshara and Abhinav take an important decision
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa has a tough time bidding adieu
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Anupamaa spoiler: Anuj slaps Maya for insulting Anupamaa
Latest Stories
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
Exclusive: Seema Pandey bags Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jannat Zubair Mesmerizes Stunning Magenta Pink Dress
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Jennifer Winget Exudes Elegance In Lehenga Collection, Check Photos
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Ekta Kapoor Joins Hands With Mohanlal
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
Satyaprem Ki Katha to see a natural dip in its box office numbers on day 2 and will grow over the weekend, following a positive word of mouth!
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
My dream house should be big and grand: Samarth Jurel of Maitree fame
Read Latest News