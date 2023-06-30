Faltu Spoiler: Faltu breaks up with Ayaan

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen shocking twists that have created a turmoil in the love lives of Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) and Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja). Ruhaan Sachdeva and Tanisha have played their game well and have trapped Faltu in a game of deceit. They have created a scenario which made Ayaan believe that Faltu had an affair with Ruhaan.

We wrote about Ruhaan readying a room with Faltu’s pictures, giving it a romantic ambience. On the other hand, he spiked Faltu’s drink and even kidnapped her. Ayaan saw the shocking sight of Faltu being in Ruhaan’s room with him.

The coming episode will see Ayaan ending his relationship with Faltu. He will take the reverse of the saath pheres with Faltu, thus ending their wedding. However, Faltu whose image will be questioned, will not keep quiet. She will remove her mangalsutra and will tell Ayaan that she will not prove her innocence to a man who believes that she is wrong. Saying this, she will walk out of Ayaan’s house and his life.

What will happen next?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

