Faltu Spoiler: Faltu knows about Ayaan's divorce decision

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Ayaan (Aakash Ahuja) throwing Faltu (Niharika Chouksey) out of his life. As we know, Faltu’s life has taken her to a new house, that of Neel’s. Neel is the spoilt brat of an old man, and Faltu got acquainted with the family when she admitted Neel to the hospital. As we know, we wrote about Ayaan getting to know about Faltu’s innocence.

The coming episode will see Ruhaan telling Ayaan the truth wherein Ayaan saw whatever he made him see, and that was not the truth. Ruhaan will tell Ayaan that Faltu did not fall for him at all and that her character does not need any testing.

On the other hand, Faltu will call her father and will get to know the big shocking news of Ayaan signing the divorce papers and wanting to get rid of Faltu from his life.

Faltu will stand shocked at knowing about this and will weep her heart out. When the father and daughter will meet, Charan will ask Faltu to go and prove that she is innocent.

Will Faltu take this step?

Faltu the Star Plus show produced by Boyhood Productions, revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, named useless after her parents’ frustration at the birth of a third girl and a stillborn twin son. It is the story of Faltu who aspires to become a cricketer and is helped by Ayaan Mittal in her journey forward. The show stars Aakash Ahuja, Niharika Chouksey as the leads.

