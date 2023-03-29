Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking twists with the court battle happening between Sai (Ayesha Singh) and Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma). As we know, Pakhi lodged a complaint against Sai for deliberately removing her uterus, and sought the court to dismiss Sai’s doctor rights.

However, as we wrote, Dr Satya (Harshad Arora) and his valuable efforts in the court helped Sai come out clean. Satya’s justification gave a ray of hope, which made Sai win the case.

This has broken the heart and mind of Pakhi. On the other hand, Sai and Virat (Neil Bhatt) are happy that they could fight for the truth.

The coming episode will see Bhavani revealing to Virat that she knows about his undying love for Sai. Bhavani will ask Virat to make the big choice between love and his responsibility. Virat will tell Bhavani that though he loves Sai, he cannot leave Pakhi as he is responsible towards her future.

Bhavani will advise Virat that there comes a time when one needs to choose and not compromise.

Will Virat abide by Bhavani’s advice and leave Pakhi?

