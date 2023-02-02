Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) trying to fight hard even after the disappointment she faced when she tried to find out about Pakhi. We wrote how Virat (Neil Bhatt) sided with Pakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and yelled at Sai that she cannot claim to be the mother of Vinu. However, Virat had an emotional breakdown later and repented at how he behaved with her.

Now the coming episode will see Pakhi taking the big decision of not allowing Vinayak to go to school. She will tell Virat that she will not send Vinayak to any place till she gets a promise from Sai that she will allow Vinayak to be with her.

However, the Chavan family will be in shock when they will receive a legal notice from Sai who will want the custody of Vinayak.

What will happen now?

