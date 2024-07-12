Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Twist: Rajat blames Savi for kidnapping Sai; Savi throws the reports at Rajat

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the awards event creating big drama in the life of Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj). As we know, Rajat won the award which was embarrassing for Harsh. Rajat further hurt Harsh by crediting Aashka for his win. Harsh told the reporters that he was happy with Rajat’s win and would, in fact, host a party. Rajat got so angry at Harsh’s mocking that he immersed himself in alcohol. Rajat was in no sense to reach home. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) helped him out and got him home.

We wrote about this close moment between Rajat and Savi where they were locked in each other’s arms.

The upcoming episode will add on to the drama where Savi will find out about Sai’s ill health and will leave Rajat in the house and rush out with Sai to show her to the doctor. Rajat will later, be woken up to his senses by Bhagyashree and enquired about Sai as she will not be at home. Rajat will be shocked to find Savi’s earring on the floor and will assume that Savi has kidnapped Sai.

Meanwhile, the fact will be that Savi will take Sai to the doctor and bring her home. However, by then, Rajat would have called the police and lodged a complaint against Savi. The police would drag Shantanu to jail which would create a lot of unrest.

When Savi will come back with Sai, Bhagyashree and Rajat will behave unruly with Savi without knowing the real reason. Savi will be so agitated that she will throw the medical report on Rajat’s face and walk out.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.