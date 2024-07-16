Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Aashka’s mission against Rajat; demands Sai back

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the court case for the custody of Sai being fought. As we know, Aashka (Kaveri Priyam) and Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) wanted custody of Sai. However, when the judge asked Sai to say who she wants to live with, Sai pointed to Savi and wanted to live with her. This shocked both Rajat and Aashka.

The upcoming episode will see Aashka scheming to get the custody of Sai from Savi. She will bring a Mahila Morcha group to protest against the atrocity of not giving her the custody of her child. She will call for justice. Bhagyashree will try to stop Aashka’s move by questioning why she left Sai when she was just six months old.

Rajat will also try to stop Aashka’s protest but to no avail. Ultimately, Aashka will try to brainwash Savi so that she can give Sai back to her.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.