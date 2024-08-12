Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Serial Upcoming Twist: Rajat brings a twist to the engagement; puts Sai’s hand-made beaded ring on Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rajat (Hitesh Bhardwaj) and Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) engagement kickstarting. As we know, the audience got to see singer Shaan grace the engagement. There was fun and frolic mixed with drama in the plot.

The upcoming drama will focus on the engagement. There will be happiness all around with the duo about to get engaged. They will be dressed in cute attires with Savi sporting a smile on her face. The rituals will begin, wherein Savi and Rajat will be asked to eat a sweet, lollipop which the two of them will eat. The ring exchange ceremony will come with its share of drama. Savi will put an ordinary gold ring on Rajat’s hand. Tara will mock the ordinary ring and will tell everyone that her brother will put in a diamond ring. However, Rajat will take out his ring which will come as a surprise. It will be a ring made of kids’ beads, which will have beads as well as the letter S and R. Rajat will tell everyone that this was made by Sai and she wanted Savi to wear it. Though Tara will get insulted by the ring her brother has brought, both Savi and Rajat will be happy as it is the ring made by Sai.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Later, the show took a generation leap and with it, the leads changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh played the leads. However, the death of Ishaan brought in Hitesh Bhardwaj into the story line. Savi is being played by Bhavika Sharma.