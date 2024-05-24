Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Bhavar Patil seeks justice for Savi; Ishaan stands against her

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) seeking police intervention to get justice for her stall being burnt. As we know, Savi confronted Rao Sahib and he accepted that he had got her stall burnt, and had challenged her to do what she could against it. Savi was determined to lodge a complaint against Rao Sahib for the same.

The upcoming episode will see the entry of Bhavar Patil (Karanvir Bohra) who is the SHO of a police station. Savi will request him to take the FIR. Bhavar who will have an interest in Savi will go against Rao Sahib and file the case. Bhavar will also get into a messy situation with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and will torture him by unnecessarily seizing his car.

Later, Bhavar will accompany Savi and the constables to arrest Rao Sahib. However, Nishikant will have an anticipatory bail ready which will not allow the arrest to happen. However, Bhavar will promise to get justice for Savi while Ishaan will be against it as he will believe that Rao Sahib is innocent.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1223 23rd May Written Episode Update

Yashwant confessed his crime before Savi that he got her teal stall burns. Savi was burning with anger and wanted to lodge a complaint against Rao Sahib.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.