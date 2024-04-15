Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Chinmay misbehaves with Savi; Ishaan takes offence

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Chinmay (Ayush Anand) meeting Ishaan (Shakti Arora), and beating him up. As we know, Ishaan was injured by Chinmay’s acts, and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) got to know that Chinmay was Rao Sahib and Akka Sahib’s son. Ishaan was upset with Chinmay not coming home. Savi saw Shikha coming home after meeting her husband.

The coming episode will see Chinmay coming home with a lot of celebration. He will demand his place in the house and will also belittle Ishaan and Savi. Chinmay will praise Ishaan for having two ladies in his life. When Savi will stand against Chinmay hitting Ishaan, Chinmay will vow to send her out of the house. Savi will try to tackle Chinmay with words, when Chinmay will misbehave with her. Ishaan will erupt in rage and will tell Chinmay not to misbehave with his wife.

Chinmay will not listen to anyone and will occupy the servants’ room in the house. Surekha, Shikha and Ishaan will try their best to get Chinmay to his room, but he will be adamant.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1184 14th April Written Episode Update

Chinmay came to the Bhosale house in a pompous style. However, he was ridiculed by Yashwanth Rao.

What will happen now?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.