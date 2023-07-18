ADVERTISEMENT
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Reeva promise to stay together

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Ishaan and Reeva promising each other to live their lives together.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Jul,2023 14:11:34
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the wedding of both Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) getting fixed to their respective alliances. While Ishaan feels lucky to have got Reeva (Sumit Singh), Savi is worried as the Latkar family will not allow her to study further. But she is confident of pursuing her studies and ends up paying for her college year too.

The coming episode will see Ishaan and Reeva’s emotional moment when Reeva will confide to Ishaan that she has got an offer to do her higher studies in London. Ishaan will be happy for her, but this will open up the wound of his past and he will be pained. But Reeva will tell Ishaan that she will forget the offer and is ready to get married to him.

Reeva will however, tell Ishaan that she needs to make her parents agreeable to her decision. So she will decide to go to Mumbai to convince them.

Will this be the last meet-up for Ishaan and Reeva?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.

