Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Savi go around the Holika pyre

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Durva creating a battle of sorts between Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) by telling Savi about Ishaan paying up for the saree. Savi got angry at Ishaan and found it humiliating. However, Ishaan’s reply that he bought it on humanitarian grounds, as he saw her getting attached to the saree as it brought to her, her mother’s memory, was well-taken by Savi.

The coming episode will see Holika Dahan happening in Reeva’s house. The entire Bhosale family will get ready to go to Reeva’s house. However, Ishaan will get angry that Savi has not been invited. Ishaan will put his foot down and will accept to go only if Savi comes along. Savi will change her decision, and will wear the same saree and go along with the family.

At the Dahan, Savi will tactfully stop Mukul Mama from burning the Holika pyre and will get it done by Rao Sahib and Akka Sahib. Moreover, Ishaan and Savi will go around the pyre, with Ishaan holding Savi’s palloo as it will be too long. They will take their saath pheres again, before the Holika pyre.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1160 21st March Written Episode Update

Ishaan bought the saree for Savi without her knowing about it. Savi was happy to have bought the saree with her own money.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.