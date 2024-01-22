Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan eager to break the truth to his family

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) marrying Savi (Bhavika Sharma) at the temple where Vittal and Rukmai’s wedding was happening. They got married at the auspicious muhurat that can never split them apart. In the hospital, Harinee was declared dead, but she regained her pulse beat later on. However, the doctors termed that though she was stable, she was unconscious.

The coming episode will see Ishaan being in a big dilemma as he will be getting calls from his house to be part of the pre-wedding party. He will leave the hospital with the intention of telling his family the truth that he married Savi.

However, on the way, he will recollect his good and romantic time with Reeva and will meet with an accident on the road. He will be helped by people and will go home.

At home, again, Ishaan will look for a moment where he can tell Akka Sahib and Rao Sahib the truth. He will try to tell them that he needs to talk to them about an important matter.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1100 21st January Written Episode Update

At the hospital, when Savi tried talking to Harinee about her marriage, Harinee did not react. The doctor claimed that she had passed away. Later, when Savi started yelling her heart out, Harinee again responded.

Will Ishaan be able to tell the truth? How will Reeva react?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.