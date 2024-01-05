Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan felicitates Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Savi’s (Bhavika Sharma) family being excited about the upcoming felicitation ceremony of Savi. We saw how destiny played its game when Ninad boarded a bus all by himself from Ramtek and reached Nagpur, only to be found on the road by Ishaan (Shakti Arora). This incident paved the way for Ishaan to reach Ramtek and be part of Savi’s felicitation ceremony.

When Surekha got to know about it, she got angry and assumed all to be Savi’s game plan to get closer to Ishaan.

The coming episode will see Savi’s felicitation happening on stage. Isha will be called as Savi’s mentor to do the needful, but Isha will credit the Bhosale Institute and her son Ishaan Bhosale for all the tutoring for Savi’s success. So Ishaan will be asked to felicitate Savi by putting the medal. Both Ishaan and Savi will be uncomfortable, sharing stage but will have to put up with it.

Meanwhile, Samrudh and his father will slowly inch closer to their plan, that of marrying Savi.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1083 4th January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.