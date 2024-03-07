Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets angry at Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama happening at the Haldi Kumkum Puja of Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma). As we know, Savi refused to take the vows during the puja that required her to promise that she would conceive and beget Ishaan’s kids. Savi told the family that she intended to stay in the marriage only till her sister got better in health. Ishaan was extremely angry that Savi did not think twice before revealing everything to his family.

The coming episode will see Ishaan keeping himself away from Savi. However, Yashwant will advise Ishaan to talk to Savi and tell her to get serious about their marriage. Asmita wil also talk to Savi to give Ishaan an opportunity to carry forward their relationship. But Ishaan will not be able to tell it to Savi. He will spend time with Reeva, and will be thankful to her for all the help. Ishaan will refuse to talk to Savi and will tell her to keep away from him, and decide for herself and not approach him for anything.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1145 6th March Written Episode Update

Ishaan and Savi sat for the puja where Savi refused to take the promise that she would lead a happy marital life and become a mother.

Will Savi be able to handle this compelling silence from Ishaan?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.