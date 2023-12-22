Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan gets to know a truth

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and the entire Bhosale family reeling under the pressure of the consequences of the play. As we know, in the play, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) enacted the same real-life story of Ishaan and Isha. She explained what exactly had happened to Isha, that forced her to leave her family and small son.

Ishaan has been angry with Savi for whatever happened, and believes that she used their family story as a tool to degrade them.

The coming episode will see Reeva (Sumit Singh) also struggling to face Ishaan, whom she loves a lot. As we know, Ishaan has not been able to forgive Reeva for leaving him at a crucial phase of his life. Reeva has joined Bhosale Institute and is trying her best to win the trust and love of Ishaan again.

We will see the coming episode open up a new chapter. Reeva’s mother will call Ishaan and will tell him that his daughter is not ready to go abroad and take up a lucrative career offer. Ishaan will mock her and will tell her to motivate her daughter like the last time to travel abroad. Reeva’s mother will break the news to Ishaan that she had earlier forced her daughter to go, by giving her a warning that she will otherwise commit suicide. This fact will shock Ishaan.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1070 21st December Written Episode Update

Savi consoled a grieving Isha and expressed her point of view in coming out with the fact through the play.

Will Ishaan and Reeva patch up?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.