Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan guilt-stricken with Chavan family death

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) putting her best effort in bringing her family to the hospital, after they were kidnapped by Samrudh. As we know, Ishaan (Shakti Arora) had gone to the kidnap spot and had fought against Samrudh and had saved the Chavan family. However, something happened which left the family on the threshold of death.

We also saw how the building exploded into flames. Savi reached there on time and brought her family members out, and with great difficulty took them to the hospital.

However, Savi was unaware of what really happened that caused such a plight.

The coming episode will throw light on that. At the hospital, the doctor will tell Savi that he could not save anyone in her family and that all are dead. Ishaan will also come there, after escaping safely from the spot. Ishaan and Savi will be shocked to hear the bad news. Ishaan will want to reveal something to Savi, but will not be able to.

The fact will be that Ishaan would have told the Chavan family to stand behind the canisters so that they are safe. While Ishaan will be fighting with Samrudh, Samrudh will shoot a bullet at Ishaan. Ishaan will bend, but the bullet will hit against the canisters, thus blowing up the entire area. This would have led to the family getting brutally injured.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1088 9th January Written Episode Update

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.