Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan refuses to seek help from Savi; Savi concerned

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) meeting Chinmay (Ayush Anand) to persuade him to come home. However, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) tried to stop Chinmay from beating up Ishaan. Savi in fact, slapped Chinmay, and that was when Ishaan told Savi about his real identity.

The coming episode will see Ishaan being in pain after coming home. Surekha will want to meet her son, but Yashwant will stop her from doing so. Ishaan will want Rao Sahib to speak up about why he does not want Chinmay in the house. However, Rao Sahib will not be ready to tell.

Meanwhile, Savi will be bothered by Ishaan being in sorrow. Ishaan will be thinking about Chinmay. Savi will try to help him out and will also want to know the story behind Chinmay leaving home. Ishaan will refuse to tell her the story of his family. He will not be ready to even accept favours from Savi for his wound.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1181 11th April Written Episode Update

Surekha asked Ishaan and Savi to arrange the Gudi and do the Puja for Gudi Padwa. They religiously did the same.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.