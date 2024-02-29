Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan yells at Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Bhosales facing all kinds of humiliation by Reeva’s parents and the guests assembled at the reception party. Reeva’s mother started off an argument by showing the clipping of Savi (Bhavika Sharma) working as a waitress at a cafe. This raised questions about the mindset of the Bhosale family to not support their daughter-in-law. In all the drama that happened, Nishikant asked the guests to leave and claimed that the party was over.

Surekha continued the drama by yelling at Savi. In the coming episode, she will be about to slap Savi when Savi will raise her hand to shield herself in self-defence. At that point, Surekha will slip and fall down. She will later accuse Savi of pushing her to the ground. Ishaan will also believe that Savi pushed Surekha and will yell at her for the first time.

Even in their room, Ishaan and Savi will have a big fight in which Savi will express that she feels suffocated in their relationship. She will question Ishaan for keeping silent whenever she and her family have been humiliated. She will also tell Ishaan that he has never supported her. Her words will hurt Ishaan so much that he will walk out of the house.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1138 28th February Written Episode Update

Savi told the Bhosales and all assembled that it was true that she worked as a waitress in a cafe. She said that this was a very respectable job and suited her lifestyle of studies.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.