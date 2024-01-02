Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Samrudh plans to kidnap Savi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with plans happening for Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and Reeva’s (Sumit Arora) wedding. On the other hand, we wrote about Savi being sent gifts for her wedding by an anonymous person. The entire family of Savi got frightened seeing the extent to which a silent admirer had gone. However, Savi felt scared seeing all of it.

We also saw how Ninad amidst all this, left the house and travelled in a bus and went outside Ramtek. Savi and her family got scared over the sudden disappearance of Ninad.

The coming episode will see Ninad reaching Nagpur and bumping into Ishaan’s car. Ishaan will be shocked to see Ninad walking alone on the road, that too in Nagpur. He will call Savi and tell her that Ninad is with him. Savi will be shocked to know that Ninad travelled to Nagpur all alone.

On the other hand, a major threat will be awaiting Savi as Samrudh (Paras Madaan) will put his plan in place to kidnap Savi and get married to her. He will enter the house of Savi along with his men and will work on their next move. Samrudh will be in Savi’s room, and will be waiting for the electricity to be cut off by his men so that he can take Savi out.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1080 1st January Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.