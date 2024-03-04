Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi apologizes to Reeva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Reeva (Sumit Singh) leaving the Bhosale house, after being hurt by Savi’s statement. Savi (Bhavika Sharma) asked Reeva, with what right was she staying in the Bhosale house when she was not married to Ishaan. This hurt Reeva a lot and she packed her bags to leave. We saw Surekha and Ishaan (Shakti Arora) trying their best to stop Reeva, but Reeva had already taken her decision to leave the Bhosale house.

With Reeva gone, Savi was blamed by Ishaan for being responsible for causing a hurt to Reeva with her words. Ishaan questioned Savi.

Savi in the coming episode, will be seen going to Reeva’s house to apologize. Savi with folded hands, will seek Reeva’s forgiveness and will ask her to get back home. Reeva will tell Savi that she did not leave the house because of her words. Reeva will tell Savi that she thought about it a lot and found it better to move out.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1142 3rd March Written Episode Update

Savi got blamed by one and all in the Bhosale house for being responsible for sending Reeva out of the house. Ishaan openly blamed Savi and questioned her act with Reeva.

Will Savi be able to bring Reeva back to the Bhosale house?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.