Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi decides to fight against her scholarship cancellation

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Ishaan (Shakti Arora) deciding to tutor Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for the upcoming exam. Savi is happy to be taught by Ishaan and is coping well with her studies. As we know, the Bhosale family has been looking for a means to stop Savi from continuing her studies. They asked her to stop going to college, for which she rebelled.

The coming episode will see Savi facing a huge setback. Nishikanth Bhosale will use a particular law stated in their college rule books related to scholarships. As per the rule, any person with a scholarship whose financial status changes and if he/she gets married, will have to face a cancellation of the scholarship. Nishikant will plant this query in the Board Meeting called for urgently. Ishaan will try to fight Savi’s case saying it is her hard-earned scholarship and the college does not have the right to revoke it. However, Ishaan will have no option but to adhere to the rule.

He will give this shocking news to Savi who will have tears in her eyes. She will tell him that this marriage of theirs holds no ground and that they pretend to be married only for the sake of Harini Tai and the moment she gets better, Savi will leave the house and Ishaan.

Savi will decide that she will fight for her scholarship by talking to the Board regarding their marriage being temporary.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1129 19th February Written Episode Update

Ishaan decided to tutor Savi after her classes so that she could make up for the lost time and get well-prepared for her upcoming exams.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.