Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets her perfect job

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) going through the major setback of losing her scholarship as she is now married into a well-off family. Savi worried about her college expenses and decided that she would seek a job that would help her fund her studies. On the other hand, the Bhosale family believed that Savi would have no option but to leave her studies, with her scholarship getting cancelled.

We saw Savi looking for a job earnestly. The coming episode will see her efforts getting fructified when she will get a job as a waitress at a restaurant. Though the work will be demanding with the need to be on her toes forever, Savi will believe that it is her dream job, as the timings of her work do not clash with her college timings.

Savi will whole-heartedly devote her time to understanding her work and carrying out her first day at work. Savi will be happy that she is earning now.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1131 21st February Written Episode Update

Ishaan offered to help Savi financially with her studies. But Savi refused to take the help. Instead, she started looking for a job.

How will Bhosales react to Savi getting a job?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.