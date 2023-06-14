Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat's life being in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) deciding to take Satya (Harshad Arora) to Germany for his treatment. She has left Savi at Chavan house with her father and his family. However, Savi will want to see her mother in the wee hours of the night and will set foot from the Chavan house, all alone.

The coming episode will focus on the threat to life of Virat (Neil Bhatt). We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Manish Khanna’s entry into the show as a dreadful criminal.

Now, the coming track will focus on Ramakant’s men planning to make their boss escape from police captivity. Ramakant will be getting transferred to another jail, and the men will plan to attack the police midway and kill Virat, and free Ramakant.

Savi will overhear this planning when she will be out on the road. She will warn her father and tell him that his life is in danger.

What will happen next?

