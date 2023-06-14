ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat's life being in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Savi getting to know the big development of Virat's life being in danger.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jun,2023 11:46:24
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi gets to know about Virat's life being in danger

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sai (Ayesha Singh) deciding to take Satya (Harshad Arora) to Germany for his treatment. She has left Savi at Chavan house with her father and his family. However, Savi will want to see her mother in the wee hours of the night and will set foot from the Chavan house, all alone.

The coming episode will focus on the threat to life of Virat (Neil Bhatt). We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actor Manish Khanna’s entry into the show as a dreadful criminal.

If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Now, the coming track will focus on Ramakant’s men planning to make their boss escape from police captivity. Ramakant will be getting transferred to another jail, and the men will plan to attack the police midway and kill Virat, and free Ramakant.

Savi will overhear this planning when she will be out on the road. She will warn her father and tell him that his life is in danger.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles. The Jodi of Neil and Ayesha has been appreciated a lot by viewers. The love triangle between Sai, Virat and Pakhi has always lived up to the interests of the audience.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News