Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi leaves Ishaan starving; eats his food

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Cultural Fest happening at the Bhosale Institute of Excellence. As we know, the graffiti work of Savi (Bhavika Sharma) and her team was disfigured by someone, and Ishaan found out that something was really fishy. In the tug-of-war round that happened, we saw Savi getting hurt as a result of Durva cheating on Savi. Ishaan ran up to Savi to help her and nurse her hand.

The coming episode will see Ishaan (Shakti Arora) getting Savi to his room where he will help her further by treating her hand by giving it an ice pack massage. Ishaan and Savi will have a moment where they will look into each other’s eyes.

Both Ishaan and Savi would not have had lunch. So they will decide to share Ishaan’s lunch. However, Savi will be so hungry that she will empty the entire lunch box of Ishaan into her plate and eat it. Ishaan will be wondering what he will do, and will end up drinking only water. After eating, Savi will realize that she has eaten all of Ishaan’s food and will feel bad for it.

She will also apologize to Ishaan.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1042 23rd November Written Episode Update

Savi was depressed with her team’s graffiti work being ruined. However, she provided proof of what her team had made, and this made them win that round.

Are Ishaan and Savi getting closer? What will happen when Reeva gets back?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.