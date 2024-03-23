Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi misinterprets Ishaan’s feelings for Reeva

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment saw engaging drama with Reeva’s (Sumit Singh) family celebrating the Holi function at their house. They had not invited Savi (Bhavika Sharma) for it, but Ishaan (Shakti Arora) made sure that she came to the event. However, Reeva’s mother Swati did not like to see Savi at her house.

The coming drama will see a big confusion that will plague the relationship between Ishaan and Savi. Ishaan will express his heartfelt respect for Reeva. He would tell her how he respects her more for her broadminded approach even after he married Savi. In his talk, he will tell her that he is not lucky to have got her, and will also tell how his life would have been happier if he had got his love. Savi will overhear this, and will misinterpret it the other way around.

She will think that Ishaan is troubled in this relationship and wants to go back to Reeva. Savi will question Ishaan’s intent and his decision to marry her.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1161 22nd March Written Episode Update

Savi blamed Ishaan for playing with her emotions and getting her the saree without her knowledge.

What will Ishaan do?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.