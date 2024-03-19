Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi motivates Anvi to solve her problem

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) trying to voice out the grave problem in the house that Anvi is upset about. She has told Ishaan (Shakti Arora) about the problem with Mukul Mama and wants Ishaan to support Anvi. However, Ishaan is totally clueless about Mukul Mama’s intentions being bad, and so is the entire family. We saw how Savi put up the problem before the family of Anvi being under some sort of pressure and there being the need to show her to a counsellor. However, the whole family got angry at Savi for opening up problems that never existed.

The coming episode will see Savi thinking about what she thinks. She will recollect all that happened between Mukul Mama and Anvi and will tell herself that there surely exists a problem, and that Anvi and Asmita are reluctant to face it and expose the problem.

Anvi will come to Savi and apologise to her. She will tell Savi that she was right in trying to help her and solve things for her, but it is a fact that she did not support her. Anvi will be seen pleading with Savi to not get into her matter, and that her problem will get its solution soon. However, Savi will motivate Anvi to fight her problem and clear her mind by speaking it out before the family.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1157 18th March Written Episode Update

Savi forced Ishaan to talk to Anvi. However, Anvi who was under pressure, lied before Ishaan.

Will Anvi listen to Savi?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.