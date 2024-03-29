Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi saves Anvi’s life

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Bhosale family reeling under the consumption of the spiked thandaai, served to them by Mukul Mama during Holi. As we know, while the whole family did not know what was happening around them, Anvi had confessed the truth of Mukul Mama’s crime on her. However, none of them heard or could comprehend Anvi’s talk. Anvi was again attacked by Mama.

The coming episode will see Anvi taking the big decision of her life, that is to end her life. She will take a broken glass piece and will be about to slit her wrist when Savi (Bhavika Sharma) will come on as her saviour.

Anvi will tell Savi how she told the truth to the family, but they simply laughed at her. Savi will realize how neatly Mama had played his game. Savi will vow to teach Mama a lesson. She will yet again motivate Asmita and Anvi to speak the truth and not be silent about the crime.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1167 28th March Written Episode Update

Mukul Mama threatened Anvi to shut her mouth, and not talk about their secret.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.