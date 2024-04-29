Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi slaps Ishaan; leaves Bhosale house

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Savi (Bhavika Sharma) overhearing Ishaan’s (Shakti Arora) confession where he told about him being responsible for the death of Savi’s family. Savi got a shock of her life and the drama further reached its crescendo at the Bhosale house in front of all the family members. Savi went through a series of emotions and Ishaan was at the receiving end of it.

The upcoming episode will see Ishaan trying to tell Savi that he really went to Ramtek to help his family, but he was not able to. Savi will get wild with anger and will refuse to stay with a person who has killed her family. She will not only slap Ishaan, but will humiliate him further and walk out of the house. Ishaan will have no answer to Savi’s questions and will stand suppressing his pain. Savi will call Ishaan to be a horrible man by heart and will get out of his life.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1198 28th April Written Episode Update

Savi overheard the talk between Ishaan and Reeva. She was shocked when she found out that Ishaan was responsible for her family’s death in Ramtek. She did not know what to do.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.