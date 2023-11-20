Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Surekha humiliates Isha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama that led to Savi (Bhavika Sharma) exposing Samrudh. As we know, she went against all odds, faced opposition from all in the Bhosale family and exposed the evil face of Samrudh. Ishaan (Shakti Arora) was the only one who sided Savi in her quest to expose Samrudh.

As a result of this, Samrudh and his father got arrested. Ishaan also ended up bashing Samrudh was trying to ruin his sister’s life. Now the coming drama will see Durva in pain after her breakup. She will be angry at Savi and will want to teach her a lesson. Surekha will join hands with Durva in this mission. In the jail, Samrudh will vow to make Savi’s life a living hell.

The coming episode will see the Bhosale Institute kickstarting their Cultural Fest which will allow participants to perform in various activities, the points they secure will be added to their final aggregate. Savi will captain one such group of participants, while Durva will be in another.

Isha (Mansi Salve) will be invited to the cultural fest as one of the judges. Since Ishaan will give his consent, the Bhosale family will go ahead in placing Isha as one of the judges.

However, this will not go down well with Surekha (Vaishali Takkar). She will stop Isha from entering the institute. She will tear her invite and challenge her to get in at her own cost.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Ep 1038 19th November Written Episode Update

Durva was in pain after Samrudh’s arrest. She was angry at Savi for ruining her life. She vowed to get back at Savi and spoil her life.

What will happen next?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which had Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma playing the leads had a successful run. The Jodi of SaiRat got famous. Now, the show has taken its generation leap and with it, the leads are changed. Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh play the leads. Bhavika Sharma playing Savi Virat Chavan.